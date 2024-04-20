CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

