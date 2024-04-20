DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 497 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.39. 2,548,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,012. The company has a market capitalization of $424.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,728 shares of company stock valued at $68,483,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

