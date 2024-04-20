DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

