EOS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $899.45 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $899.45 million and approximately $105.06 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001003 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001287 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,123,557,982 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,565,368 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

