Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 25,098 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 692,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,098. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

