Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

