Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

