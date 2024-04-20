JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JKS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JKS stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.