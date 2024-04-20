Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

