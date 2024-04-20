Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FormFactor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 338,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM opened at $40.76 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.