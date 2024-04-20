Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $315.84

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.84 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 367.85 ($4.58). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.52), with a volume of 1,378,320 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.67) to GBX 420 ($5.23) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £352.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.15.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

