Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $315.84

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.84 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 367.85 ($4.58). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.52), with a volume of 1,378,320 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.67) to GBX 420 ($5.23) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mears Group
Mears Group Stock Down 0.3 %
About Mears Group
Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mears Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.