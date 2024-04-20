Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

