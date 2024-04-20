Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.99 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $271.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

