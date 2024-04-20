Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Society Pass stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.19. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Society Pass by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Society Pass by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Society Pass by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Society Pass by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Society Pass by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

