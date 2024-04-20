Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Up 0.4%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 37,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,083% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

