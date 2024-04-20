Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.73.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.