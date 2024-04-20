Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

