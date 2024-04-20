The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after buying an additional 1,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.