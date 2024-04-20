Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,381 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI remained flat at $30.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

