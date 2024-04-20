Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

