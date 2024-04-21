Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $119.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after buying an additional 259,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

