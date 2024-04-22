MCF Advisors LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 2.4 %

AMGN stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. 3,380,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.