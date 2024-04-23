ASD (ASD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.10 or 0.99986759 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008859 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05219171 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,501,613.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.