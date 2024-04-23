Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

