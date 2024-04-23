Critical Survey: BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) versus Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace 15.81% 4.76% 2.15% BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerspace and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $261.31 million 3.74 $41.97 million $2.33 28.17 BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust.

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centerspace and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 3 4 0 2.57 BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerspace currently has a consensus price target of $65.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Given BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Summary

Centerspace beats BSR Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

