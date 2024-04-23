Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 24,261 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.