Ellenbecker Investment Group Decreases Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after buying an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,916,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,363. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

