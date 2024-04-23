Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.