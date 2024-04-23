Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ESRT opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Empire State Realty Trust
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.