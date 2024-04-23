Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 23rd (ABEO, ADUS, AY, CNQ, CPS, ESCA, FIVE, FRME, FRPH, IBM)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Abeona Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.