Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 23rd (ABEO, ADUS, AY, CNQ, CPS, ESCA, FIVE, FRME, FRPH, IBM)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.