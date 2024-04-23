Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 219,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

