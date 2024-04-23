Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.13. 3,211,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,655. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

