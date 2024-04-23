Everdome Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $747,960.76 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.