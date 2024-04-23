First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $23.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.41. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

About First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

