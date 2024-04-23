Fruits One Day Volume Tops $125,357.38 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $568,728.58 and $125,357.38 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

