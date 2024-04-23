HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $732.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.