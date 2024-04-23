Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target Increased to C$1.90 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE HME opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. Hemisphere Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

