Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Kava has a total market cap of $801.67 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,622 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

