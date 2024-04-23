Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 875 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 54.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 63.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 273.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rollins by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

