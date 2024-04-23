NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

