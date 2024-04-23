Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%.
Shares of NWBI stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
