H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,473. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

