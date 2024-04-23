NXM (NXM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

