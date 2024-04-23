OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,785,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,507,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,312,000 after buying an additional 140,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

