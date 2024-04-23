Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider James Mills Purchases 4,250 Shares

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($32,546.94).
Porvair Stock Up 3.3 %
Porvair stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 622 ($7.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,987. Porvair plc has a 52-week low of GBX 522 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 680 ($8.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 630.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 612.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The stock has a market cap of £288.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,720.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Porvair Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 1,714.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Porvair
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
