Quad/Graphics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 1.9 %

QUAD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,793. The firm has a market cap of $246.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.62. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

