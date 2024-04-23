Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OTC:AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

