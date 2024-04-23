Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Avidbank Stock Up ∞
OTC:AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
About Avidbank
