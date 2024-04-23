Savaria Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Savaria stock opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7945271 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIS. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.64.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

