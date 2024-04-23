Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,854,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,996 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,614 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 3,942,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,711. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

