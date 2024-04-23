Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 3.9 %

LON SBRY opened at GBX 269 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,966.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

