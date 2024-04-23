SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

